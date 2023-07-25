textual-paint (via) Isaiah Odhner built a full working clone of MS Paint that runs entirely in the terminal, using Textual and Python. It’s worth trying this out to get a feel for quite how much you can get done with a CLI app these days—“pipx install textual-paint” worked for me.
